This year has been a struggle for NI businesses but they’ve shown strong leadership to support employees

Tightening the belt: Many people in NI are cutting back on spending amid the cost-of-living crisis

For every success or breakthrough, businesses across Northern Ireland could be forgiven for feeling that 2022 has been a struggle against the odds.

From shortages of labour and skilled workers to huge rises in energy and transport costs, firms have faced a perfect storm of challenges.

With the impact of Brexit and the pandemic continuing to play out, companies have had to display admirable agility to adapt operations and pivot supply chains.

All of this comes at a cost — financial, obviously — but also in terms of resilience and staff wellbeing. Constant operational adjustments and being forced to do more with less takes its toll on everyone. It also impacts the Northern Ireland economy.

Beyond the rigours of running a successful business, the directors I speak to are also acutely aware of the struggles people face just to go about their everyday lives.

Despite punching well above our weight, the size of the Northern Ireland economy is still relatively small. We also have some worryingly high levels of deprivation.

To add a cost-of-living crisis on top of that has been hard for everyone, with some having to make heartbreakingly tough choices just to get by.

While that makes for a tough environment to operate in, businesses have noticeably stepped-up in the face of crisis, with many going above and beyond to support staff, customers and employee welfare.

Initiatives to support mental health, ease pressure on those with family responsibilities, and hybrid working options acknowledge how far we have come in finding solutions to keep our businesses open and our employees motivated and engaged.

Around Northern Ireland’s boardrooms there has been a lot of talk about leadership fatigue, as the business community has lurched from one crisis to the other.

While it would be understandable to falter, with resilience so significantly tested, I would argue that the response to these various crises has shown we have an abundance of leadership.

Regardless of what has been thrown at them, business leaders have consistently demonstrated their commitment to meet customer needs and support their employees.

Companies with a strong ethos, a clear strategic vision and good and effective two-way communications can better engage their staff in rising to any challenge and there are many brilliant examples of agility in our response to so much uncertainty.

Amid these other concerns, Northern Ireland businesses also continue to operate in a uniquely uncertain political environment.

While the recent Budget did much to restore stability at a UK level, the absence of devolved government at home continues to fuel uncertainty, impacting confidence and investment.

On the Northern Ireland Protocol, firms are looking for both sides to find an agreeable landing zone as quickly as possible so they can plan ahead with confidence.

If business leaders were hoping that the end to 2022 would mark the beginning of a period of respite, the CBI’s economic forecast has shown that we may be weathering the current storm for some time.

Although the recession forecast next year is expected to be shallow, business leaders still face a high level of volatility from inflation, the Russian invasion of Ukraine and its impact on energy supply and energy prices.

Having already faced unparalleled difficulties as a result of the pandemic, I’m particularly concerned about the impact of reduced household demand on the hospitality, retail and tourism sectors — each one of vital importance to the local economy.

While household spending has held up relatively well as we near Christmas, retailers are starting to see substitutions of goods happening more frequently.

Demand for branded and luxury goods is already falling, and people are cutting back on trips to restaurants, cafes and pubs. That’s only going to get worse as consumers start to tighten their belts in the new year, even beyond the traditionally lean months of January and February. The knock-on effects could be significant, and indications already suggest that could start to limit recruitment and investment intentions.

As we move into 2023, the CBI will continue to play its part as a key link between government and business. On issues like business energy support, we’ve been working closely with government departments to show what that could look like and how it can help hard-pressed firms through some difficult times.

We’re also working on ways to ease labour and skills shortages through improving access to upskilling and retraining and finding ways to better optimise the current immigration system. In the political arena, we’ve continued to urge negotiation and compromise as the best way to bridge challenging and contentious divides.

While many economic indicators do point to a more hopeful end to 2023, there’s no doubt that some tough months lie ahead. What gives me hope and confidence is that within the local business community, we have huge reserves of leadership, resilience and ingenuity.

They may be tested on a daily basis, and are far from inexhaustible, but they have stood us in good stead so far and will do again. Northern Ireland remains a fantastic place to live, work and do business, it would just be nice to have a period of calm where we can really go for growth without thinking the odds are so stacked against us.

​Elaine Birchall is chair of CBI Northern Ireland and chief executive officer of SHS Group