UK Government needs to spend smarter, not less

Harsh cutbacks will only make a bad situation even worse

“The UK’s underperformance arguably owes rather more to austerity and George Osborne than to Brexit and David Cameron,” wrote London School of Economics professor Jonathan Portes a few days ago.

Portes, a former government economist, pointed out that the negative divergence between UK economic performance and that of other leading European nations began before Brexit, coinciding with the decisions taken by the Conservative-Liberal Democrat government.

The impact of spending on economic performance and productivity is sometimes overlooked. Take the NHS. If England is in severe difficulty, Northern Ireland is in mega-crisis. Even before Covid, waiting lists here were over 800 times longer than those in England, when numbers are adjusted for population size.

Examination of the economic inactivity statistics for Northern Ireland — our numbers are the worst in the UK — reveals that ill-health and disability are among the most common reasons preventing people from working.

Given the serious difficulty businesses are struggling with in terms of recruitment, it is plain to see the connection between the need for NHS improvement and economic benefits.

Not that this is simply a matter of spending more money — rather, there needs to be investment in reform so that expenditure leads to better outcomes for patients, shorter waiting times and more people able to work.

Another example is childcare. The Northern Ireland Fiscal Council recently warned that we spend less on childcare than the rest of the UK. Yet caring responsibility is another cause of adults being unavailable to work.

Unless we invest and spend more on childcare, we are stopping parents (mostly mothers) from being able to work and starving employers of highly skilled staff. In addition, the high cost of commercial childcare can make it barely worthwhile to leave home for work.

The most obvious connection between public spending and economic outcomes is skills. It is our schools, colleges and universities that produce the raw materials that lead to economic benefits for our whole society. As with the NHS and childcare, there needs to be up-front investment in reform, as well as ongoing improved financial support.

Northern Ireland has some of the worst outcomes in western Europe for school leavers without strong employability skills, which most observers recognise is an unintended result of academic selection. Those left behind at 11 too often stay behind. Meanwhile, many employers report needing more young adults with high-level skills.

These are all examples where we need to be spending more money, not less, at least initially to make core changes to the way our society operates. Austerity imposed here will make this situation worse, not better. We already have Stormont departments on track to overspend by more than £600m this year, leaving little scope for cuts next year.

However, this is not to say that Northern Ireland should just take a begging bowl to Westminster and demand extra. There are opportunities to be more efficient via reform.

One example is NI Water. If district rates bills were broken down to show a separate charge for water (without any increase in the total rates bill), then NI Water could borrow against that revenue stream — and invest more to help our economy to grow.

It is a similar situation with the Housing Executive. A change in its constitution could allow it to borrow more commercially, improving the quality of homes and creating an economic boost.

Reforms to the NHS, NI Water and the Housing Executive have been stuck in the quagmire of party political rows for years and have not taken place at the scale and speed required.

Analysis of Northern Ireland spend, compared to other UK nations, provides another insight. Specifically, we allocate more to leisure and culture than other nations, while spending less on transport and the environment. Could we have a public discussion on whether these are the right priorities? We also invest less on the capital projects that can drive our economy forward.

Austerity is the wrong choice for any part of the UK. While we need to be spending smarter, that does not mean spending less. In Northern Ireland, we need investment and reform in our NHS, schools, universities and childcare. It is the lack of reform that is a major cause of our economic productivity being around 15% less than that of Great Britain. Cutting spending will only make this worse.

​

Paul Gosling is a freelance journalist specialising in the economy, and a former Stormont research officer for the SDLP