Launch: Keith Farley, vice president of Aflac NI, Alastair Hamilton, CEO of Invest NI, and Virgil Miller, executive vice president of Aflac US, pictured last October after it was announced Aflac would be opening a technology innovation centre in Belfast

We know the 'special relationship' between the UK and US has waxed and waned over various White House administrations and that any future president Biden is expected to keep Prime Minister Boris Johnson out in the cold for a bit before any renewal of vows.