We must brace ourselves for an onslaught of Covid-19 cases but by July the worst will be over

Rows of graves are prepared in Sixmile Cemetery in Co Antrim as the coronavirus death toll continues to rise

Unfortunately, we are at a stage in this outbreak where we are focusing on figures for deaths to give us some idea as to what is happening.

And to try and make comparisons as to how we are faring in comparison to say the south and other parts of the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, France, Germany, United States, Russia and Hubei Province in China, where it is thought to have started.

The people, the epidemiology (how the cases are distributed), the health systems and the rubrics of death certification are all different, making meaningful comparisons difficult, like comparing apples and oranges to bananas.

In Northern Ireland, apparently only deaths occurring in hospital where there has been a positive coronavirus test (antigen or PCR) are currently being enumerated. If the death unfortunately occurs in a care home or at home in the community, these are not currently being enumerated and it will take a few days or weeks for these to be registered and counted at the General Register Office in Belfast (GRONI) and later, if the death occurred outside of the province.

Some accuracy depends on the doctor's opinion as post mortems would be problematical given the infectiousness and the Pandemic Influenza Emergency Act, 2020 allows doctors (and maybe funeral directors) to make their best guess as to cause without recourse to the coroner.

What is meaningful for comparison in 'pandemiology' is the case fatality rate, whereby all the cases with symptoms and those with a positive test are seen as the prevalence of Covid-2 and these are divided into an accurate figure for those who have died from it.

Thus this rate is a measure of how the virus is spreading in the population and of the measures being taken to control the outbreak, and to care for those who have incubated the virus and the disease, starting with a temperature of greater than 37.8C and a dry cough, but leading, in those susceptible, to an immune response which damages the lungs and alveoli, leading to respiratory failure.

The World Health Organisation enunciated what had to be done on testing ('shining a light'), quarantine and upskilling.

Countries such as China and Singapore have led the way on 'treating' people affected with oxygen, ventilators, oxygenators, antivirals and in some cases antimalarial drugs in the hope that the lungs and respiratory function will recover.

The different approaches in various countries and the age structure and risk factors again makes comparison difficult.

Some countries have excelled at testing and contact tracing (South Korea) and others like Germany, with big pharma and medical equipment companies, have excelled at both testing and 'treating' and thus have better figures.

We must brace ourselves instead of 'clutching at straws' for an onslaught of cases and, unfortunately, more deaths in seven to 10 days time.

By July, the worst will be over and, if we stick to advice, a second wave can be avoided and we can look forward to a vaccine in six to 12 months which will control this virus and allow us to reflect and learn the lessons it has so cruelly taught us.

Dr Michael Donnelly is a clinical epidemiologist