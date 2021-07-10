What I learned from people who want to preserve the Union in its most critical hour
Broadcaster Andrea Catherwood tells of the insights she gained into current unionist thinking for a new radio series
Andrea Catherwood
When we decided to explore unionism in Northern Ireland in its centenary year for a season of BBC Radio 4 documentaries, it was because it seemed that to use that old cliché, unionism was once again at a crossroads. What we didn’t anticipate was that we’d pick a time of such political turmoil.