The polls give the Democrat challenger a clear lead over Donald Trump in Tuesday's election. But what would a Biden White House mean for US relations with Northern Ireland?

After working straight through the night contributing to a BBC Radio election special, all I wanted to do was get some sleep. But as soon as my head hit the pillow, the phone rang in my Manhattan flat. My boss ordered me to get up, pack my bag and head straight to the airport. "This election isn't over," he told me. "You're going to Florida."