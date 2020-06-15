Whether it's the ancestral enmity of Catholic and Protestant, or the more recent racist hatred, the message is same: fit in or get out
Just as a job expands to fill the time allotted to complete it, so there's always room for a little more hate in Northern Ireland, says Eilis O'Hanlon
Eilis O'Hanlon
After another weekend of trouble across the world sparked by the killing of George Floyd in police custody in the US, an expert group advising the Stormont Executive has suggested that Northern Ireland be made a "racism-free zone" in an effort to tackle racial inequality.