Why all MPs should vote against Northern Ireland's new abortion regulations this week

The legislation imposed from Westminster is the most permissive law in Europe and runs contrary to the UK's obligations to disabled people, argues Alban Maginness

Heidi Crowter is a truly remarkable activist for disability rights. A 24-year-old woman with Down's syndrome, she has initiated a campaign to defend the human rights of other disabled people and in particular the right of Down's babies to be born alive, and not routinely aborted, as is the current practice in Britain.