Brexit and right-wing policies bring renewed calls for Irish unity

Probably the biggest factor in the slow-burning cause of Irish unity is the current unpopularity of the Tory government, among both unionists and nationalists.

All my life, which has been longer than I ever imagined, I’ve been hearing about the prospects for a united or new Ireland, but suddenly it has become relevant. Maybe it’s because of recent election results, showing how nationalists have almost solidified — in the way that unionists used to do — around one party, in Stormont and Westminster.