Why the Government is losing control of its plan for easing lockdown
It's almost as if millions of people have decided that the virus will just shrivel in the heat and disappear, says Alex Kane
Alex Kane
A few weeks ago I wrote a piece for the Belfast Telegraph saying that so long as lockdown was viewed as a novelty and most people had financial support in the form of furlough and mortgage holidays, then there would likely be overwhelming support for, and cooperation with, the Government's barrage of stay-at-home restrictions.