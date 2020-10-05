Why the legacy of Sean Quinn will forever cast a shadow

Businessman is aggrieved his name is disappearing from his old business, writes Richard Curran

Empire: Sean Quinn at his former offices in Ballyconnell, Co Cavan

Co Fermanagh businessman Sean Quinn said it was "hard to believe" that executives in his former management team at Quinn Group would change the name of the company to Mannok.

The name of the company, which will change from Quinn Industrial Holdings, probably doesn't matter that much. After all the name of the group of companies changed to Aventas when receivers went in. Similarly, the glass bottle manufacturing, the radiator business, and others have also been sold with a change of name involved.

The new ownership mainly comprises three US hedge funds who stand to do very well out of their investment when they finally sell, as long as all of the fallout from Kevin Lunney's brutal abduction is dealt with.

There was a look of determination about the senior management team when they stood for promotional photographs of the new logo.

For Sean Quinn it is more the loss of the Quinn name and Q logo from the lorries and the head office that will have truly annoyed the man who founded the company.

Mr Quinn even queried the executives' right to make the change, despite the fact they are running a business that is privately owned and Sean Quinn is no longer a shareholder, a director, an employee, or a consultant.

Fallout: Kevin Lunney was abducted and then brutally beaten in September 2019

At its peak, the Quinn empire spanned cement, building products, insurance, hotels, glass bottle manufacture, radiators, pubs, plastics and more. But it all started with cement and building products and that is the business Quinn would have most wanted to get back.

Mr Quinn's role in that former business may be simply history now, but his previous involvement in other aspects of the empire still casts a long shadow. The collapse of the insurance business into administration will result in well over €1bn in levy charges to all motor insurance customers in Ireland.

The €2.3bn owed to Anglo Irish Bank will see a multi-billion euro hit to the Irish taxpayer. Even the coronavirus crisis has played its part in adding to the costs for Irish taxpayers from the collapsed Quinn empire.

The receivers appointed by IBRC still have control over several former Quinn family property assets in Ireland, the UK, India, and Ukraine.

Ten years on and tens of millions of euro lost establishing the liquidator's right to these assets will no doubt result in poorer returns when they are eventually sold.

Take three hotels formerly in the Quinn empire - The Slieve Russell Hotel in Cavan, Buswells in Dublin and the Hilton Hotel in Prague.

The receiver could not sell them until the Quinn family and IBRC had reached a settlement around mutual litigation that had dragged on for years. Eventually a settlement was reached in April 2019. This saw the family drop all its claims to these hotel and other property assets, along with several pubs.

However, it took IBRC's special liquidators until November to notify the competition authorities of the new sole ownership of these assets following the court settlement.

It then took the Republic's Competition and Consumer Protection Commission until February to give a green light to this new arrangement.

So finally, 12 years after the collapse of the Quinn empire, nine years after the special liquidators were appointed to IBRC, and 10 months after the court settlement, the path was finally clear to sell these assets.

But along came Covid-19.

The pandemic has hammered the hotels sector and international tourism.

IBRC is owed €230m on the 700-room Hilton Hotel in Prague, which is the largest hotel in the Czech Republic.

Back in 2018, the hotel was independently valued at €222m. In 2018 and 2019 the hotel sector in Prague was booming with deals. Hotel transactions tripled in 2019 with €539m worth of deals taking place in Prague alone.

Hotel occupancy in the Czech capital was at near-peak levels in 2019 according to a real estate report by Cushman & Wakefield. An opportunity may have been missed.

In Ireland, the Slieve Russell Hotel remains one of the few hotels to fall into receivership in the financial crash that has still not been sold.

Buswells Hotel has benefited from the enormous lift in hotel trading that took place from about 2015 to early 2020.

The sale of these hotels was held back, initially by litigation.

But there was also a further 10 months after the settlement that was lost. The ultimate cost of this to the taxpayer will depend on how well the sector bounces back and when.

IBRC's special liquidation was due to wrap up in 2021 but that will have to be extended by another year because of the pandemic. We saw the sensitivity and fallout from the sale of the cement and building materials group to the current consortium back in 2014.

Years of sabotage and intimidation and culminated in the brutal abduction of Mr Lunney.

The future sale of a large hotel in Prague is unlikely to draw much attention in the local community around Ballyconnell. Neither would the sale of Buswells' Hotel in Dublin 2.

But the future ownership of the Slieve Russell Hotel could be contentious among some who still feel aggrieved about Sean Quinn's loss of his empire.

Mr Quinn himself has condemned the attacks that have taken place.

Sadly, every piece of contention around the ownership of these assets reduces their value for taxpayers, drags down the potential of the businesses and it also has an impact on employment in the area.

The mighty Quinn name will disappear from the cement lorries. But having carried many jobs in the area for decades, it also carries a mighty cost.