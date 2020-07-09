Of course Sinn Fein has always been known for arrogance... it's in its DNA (as in Do Not Admit)

Bobby Storey's funeral laid bare republicans' sense of entitlement as never before, writes Nelson McCausland

Sinn Fein’s Mary Lou McDonald, Gerry Adams, and Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill attending Bobby Storey’s funeral in west Belfast on June 30

Nelson McCausland

Raise your hand if you like arrogant people. I doubt if there are many readers raising their hands. There is something deeply unpleasant about arrogance. There's something ugly about that sense of "superiority and exaggerated self-importance", as well as the selfishness and smugness.