Of course Sinn Fein has always been known for arrogance... it's in its DNA (as in Do Not Admit)
Bobby Storey's funeral laid bare republicans' sense of entitlement as never before, writes Nelson McCausland
Nelson McCausland
Raise your hand if you like arrogant people. I doubt if there are many readers raising their hands. There is something deeply unpleasant about arrogance. There's something ugly about that sense of "superiority and exaggerated self-importance", as well as the selfishness and smugness.