Respect: Irish tricolour and Union flags fly together at Windsor during the first official visit by Michael D Higgins, the head of state of the Irish Republic to the United Kingdom in 2014

You can’t eat a flag,” John Hume famously said. What about a report on flags, though? It is five years since the Commission on Flags, Identity, Culture and Tradition (FICT) was established by the First and Deputy First Minister and a year since it submitted its report. But the FM and DFM appear to have eaten the Commission’s homework.