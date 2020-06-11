Political violence and the deep state ... paramilitarism now a global phenomenon

We in Northern Ireland probably think we invented paramilitarism. But, as the emergence of armed militias on the streets of Washington shows, it's now a global phenomenon, writes Professor Ugur Umit Ungor

Last week, uniformed armed men appeared in the streets of Washington, DC, without name tags, unit insignia, or other identification marks. They refused to identify themselves and explain their chain of command. A week later, vigilante militias were patrolling the streets of Philadelphia and in north-west Indiana. The American public were puzzled: if they were not army soldiers, National Guard, or police officers, who were these men, and what were they doing in the streets of American cities?