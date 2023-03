Aodhan Connolly says Northern Ireland businesses did not want the NI Protocol but it is the law now and the business community has proven it is willing to put in the hard graft to make it work. (Liam McBurney/PA)

I was in the privileged position of being one of several business leaders that was asked to meet with the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Michael Gove and Vice-President of the European Union, Maros Sefcovic in a short but important meeting on the implementation of the Ireland/Northern Ireland Protocol.