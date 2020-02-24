Professor Deirdre Heenan wouldn't dream of mocking Leo Varadkar's Irishness... how is what she said about Priti Patel's Britishness any better?

It's appalling to imply that people of other, or mixed, race are not entitled to have pride in Britain in exactly the same way as every British person, says Eilis O'Hanlon

Deirdre Heenan is a woman of substance. A former pro-vice-chancellor - and current professor of social policy - at Ulster University, she has, among many other roles, worked as an adviser to the First and Deputy First Ministers, as well as serving for six years on the Irish President's council of state.

Over the weekend, Professor Heenan happened across a photograph of a smiling Home Secretary, Priti Patel, holding up one of the new blue UK passports, and chose to address her directly on Twitter: "'By returning to the iconic blue and gold design the British Passport will once again be entwined with our national identity' ... says the woman @patel4witham of Ugandan and Indian heritage pictured holding the passport made by a French-Dutch company in Poland."

What possibly possessed Professor Heenan, who is described on her university's website as "a distinguished researcher, author and broadcaster", to send Priti Patel such a message? For those who don't use Twitter, or know how it works, including the @ symbol means that your message goes directly to the person named.

It's unlikely that the Home Secretary took any notice of it when it popped up on her phone, because she probably gets hundreds of similarly sour messages every day, but in a week when people were using the hashtag #BeKind in hope of a less-nasty social media after the death of Caroline Flack, it just looked gratuitously confrontational, especially from a woman who is a governor of two schools. More worrying was what the tweet revealed about the Northern Ireland academic's attitude towards Priti Patel.

Professor Heenan's rebuke only makes sense if there is some contradiction between Patel's family origins and her expressing pride in "our national identity", as symbolised by the new passports.

Patel's grandparents may have been born in India, before emigrating to Uganda, whence her parents came to England in the 1960s, but what of it?

Patel has always been clear: "I'm British, first and foremost." Which bit of that is Professor Heenan struggling to understand?

Priti Patel with the British passport

Priti Patel was born in London and was raised, educated and spent her whole working life in England, and has said on numerous occasions that she finds it "patronising and insulting" to be pigeon-holed as BAME (Black, Asian, or minority ethnic). Now, along comes a total stranger on Twitter to do just that. It's appalling to imply that people of other, or mixed, race are not entitled to have pride in Britain in exactly the same way as every British person. Professor Heenan would not dream of mocking Leo Varadkar's Irishness and was no doubt shocked and disgusted when Lord Kilcooney called him "the Indian". How is what she said about Priti Patel any better?

Interestingly, there was another picture doing the rounds at the weekend of Boris Johnson holding up a blue passport.

Had she chosen, Professor Heenan could have directed her remarks to the Prime Minister, a man with Turkish ancestry, who was born in the United States; but the uncomfortable truth is that no one would ever dream of implying there's any contradiction in Boris Johnson speaking about his Britishness, because everyone accepts that he's British.

So, what is it about Priti Patel that makes her critics reluctant to accept the same thing, even though she's campaigned for Britain to leave the EU since her early 20s, far longer than the PM himself?

However you twist it, it doesn't look good for those who think of themselves as very tolerant to constantly berate and belittle Priti Patel as if she's done something wrong, or needs to explain herself.

Patel already gets more than her fair share of abuse on social media, not least when she was alleged to have threatened Ireland with another famine in the event of a "no-deal" Brexit.

Leo Varadkar

She hadn't. It was fake news. But that didn't matter. On social media, all that matters is who can make the most noise.

These days, it seems that you can be whoever and whatever you want to be, until you dare do something that doesn't fit into some clever person's preconceptions of what "people like you" should be and do and then you're shamed into thinking that you've done something wrong. If you belong to a so-called "ethnic minority", you're supposed to think and vote in a certain way. If you're a woman, you're meant to hold certain opinions.

Identity should be something to celebrate in all its diversity. Instead, it's increasingly becoming a shoe horn to squeeze everyone into the footwear they were assigned at birth.

People in Northern Ireland ought to know where that leads better than anyone. Even now, Catholics and Protestants are placed under huge social pressure to stay within their tribe.

That an articulate, successful woman such as Priti Patel, who holds one of the highest offices of state, is subject to the same blinkered ignorance makes one wonder how unionists' sense of Britishness will really be cherished in any future united Ireland. Not very much, must be the fear.

Since the election in Dublin, the mood among Sinn Fein supporters has been triumphant. There's been no generosity of spirit, no reaching out. How many of them are waiting in the wings to gleefully tell unionists that they're not fully British, either?

This isn't the first time Professor Heenan has flirted with controversy on Twitter. When dissidents set off a car bomb outside the courthouse in Derry's Bishop Street a year ago, she also tweeted at then Prime Minister, Theresa May, to accuse her of "dereliction of duty" by letting Northern Ireland "bear the brunt of #Brexit", adding the hashtag #DerryBomb.

She was criticised at the time by politicians for appearing to show more anger towards the Tories than those behind the bomb and quickly went on record to "utterly condemn" the dissidents; but, clearly, she hasn't learned any lessons about the danger of instant, knee-jerk reactions on social media.

Sadly, Twitter is a bit like alcohol in many ways: it's addictive and it lowers users' inhibitions, making them say things they'd be better off keeping to themselves.

That makes it a risky medium for public figures to use casually, but they seem unable to avoid the temptation.

Professor Heenan, who's become something of a media darling in recent times, winning magazine awards as Northern Ireland's Most Glamorous Professional and being showered with profiles describing her as "smart, stylish, sexy", is evidently not immune to the fleeting lure of online popularity contests, either.

Is it really worth jeopardising your reputation as a serious academic just for a few likes and retweets?