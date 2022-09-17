Queen's funeral: PSNI to play part in ‘biggest security operation ever mounted in UK’

Dozens of PSNI officers will be part of the huge security operation for the Queen’s funeral.

A ring of steel is being formed around London as world leaders arrive ahead of Monday’s service at Westminster Abbey.

It is thought to be the biggest security operation ever mounted in the UK.

The Met Police is pulling in officers from other forces under ‘mutual aid’ protocols to bolster the numbers.

The PSNI said 53 officers are supporting the operation in London.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd said: “The Police Service of Northern Ireland has been requested to support the national policing operation. We will be meeting those requests in full during this time of official national mourning.”

Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy said the “hugely complex” policing operation is the biggest in the force’s history, surpassing the London 2012 Olympics which saw up to 10,000 police officers on duty per day.

Mr Cundy said: “This will be the largest single policing event that the Met Police has ever undertaken.

“As a single event this is larger than the 2012 Olympics, it is larger than the Platinum Jubilee weekend.

“The range of officers, police staff and all those supporting the operation is truly immense.”

It will also be the largest global protection operation the force has dealt with, as hundreds of world leaders, dignitaries and other VIPs are expected to attend the state funeral on Monday.

“There is absolutely nothing that can compare to the scale and complexity of our policing operation,” Mr Cundy added.

Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley described the policing operation for the funeral as “enormous”, adding that his officers are being supported by “pretty much every force across the country” who are all “relishing the opportunity”.

He said: “The number of officers deployed is heading to a point where it will be well beyond the total size of a force like West Midlands or Greater Manchester — it will be heading into the high numbers of thousands of officers deployed.”

Mr Cundy said the police operation will be “significantly increasing” ahead of Monday.

In the wake of the Queen’s death, in mutual aid alone — officers who are drafted in from outside forces to help — there will be 20,000 officer shifts throughout the week and 2,000 officers in a single day at the peak, Mr Cundy said.

Specialist teams involved in the operation include motorbike escort riders, mounted branch carrying out patrols on horseback, firearms officers, dog teams and the marine unit.

The force has used more than 22 miles (36km) of barriers in central London alone to control crowds and keep key areas secure.

Assistant Chief Constable Tim De Meyer, who is leading the Thames Valley Police operation, said more than 2,000 officers will be deployed in Windsor on Monday to make sure the Queen’s committal is “safe and dignified”.

He said the force has a “long and distinguished” record of policing royal events but this is the “largest and most significant” in its history.