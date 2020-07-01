Revolutionaries strike blow for Irish freedom... by renaming a Belfast street after a unionist

Lasair Dhearg clearly forgot Che's injunction and didn't read up on Dr William Drennan, says Nelson McCausland

Last week Lasair Dhearg (Red Flame) were out on the streets of Belfast fighting "imperialism", "colonialism", "occupation", "subjugation" and "partition". Armed with a step ladder and what looked like some sticky-backed plastic signs, they were out to bring on their Marxist republican revolution. It sounds rather like a Monty Python script, with a dash of Blue Peter and a lot of Citizen Smith.