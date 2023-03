The activities of the so-called ‘republican movement’ are being called out but met with silence, says Fionnán Sheahan

It’s a pretty celebrated farmyard. Steeped in republicanism, all the Blaney family history leads from here. Neal Blaney was commander of the IRA in Donegal in the War of Independence and Civil War. Seán Lemass came here to visit him after the war, meeting his four-year-old son, Neil T Blaney.