Sinn Fein has no time for little complexities of real life in its dummy's guide to Middle East
Palestinians can only be seen as victims and the Israelis as oppressors in its view, writes Ruth Dudley-Edwards
Ruth Dudley-Edwards
Two recent happenings made an unexpected connection for me very recently. One was an intensification of the campaign to have the next Irish Government endorse the anti-Israel Occupied Territories Bill and its support by some vociferously anti-Israel Jews. The second was the reverential coverage of what would have been the late Martin McGuinness's 70th birthday on Saturday.