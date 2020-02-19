Sinn Fein the most sullied party in Ireland... just don't expect to see it held up to media scrutiny

Unionists are subjected to forensic examination, but republicans seem to get off scot-free, writes Nelson McCausland

The UK general election on June 8, 2017, produced a hung Parliament, leaving the Conservatives with 317 seats as the largest party, but with 650 seats in the House of Commons they were short of the 326 they needed for a majority.

This placed the DUP at the centre of the British political stage and resulted in a media and political frenzy. There was an intense media focus on the DUP and the party came under forensic scrutiny from many national and international journalists, who reviled what the party stood for.

Now, another general election has created a situation where there is a hung parliament and another political party that has been placed centre stage. This time it is a general election in the Irish Republic and the party is Sinn Fein.

South of the border no single party has a majority and, even though Sinn Fein received the largest number of first-preference votes, its vote was just short of 25%.

The party had a good day, but it is important to remember that 75% of voters chose other parties for their first preference.

Nevertheless, Sinn Fein has recovered the ground that it lost last year and has made a further advance.

It is now a very significant party in terms of the arithmetic of forming a government in Dublin.

So, will we see Sinn Fein receive the same degree of media scrutiny to which the DUP was subjected in 2017? There is certainly plenty to scrutinise and you don't have to dig into the past.

David Cullinane, who was elected for Sinn Fein in Waterford, was certainly keen to remind voters. He ended his victory speech by shouting "Up the Ra and tiocfaidh ar la".

Meanwhile, in Dublin, Dessie Ellis celebrated his victory by joining his supporters in a raucous rendition of a song that says "tell them how the IRA made you run like hell away".

There was something of an online backlash, but Ellis was unlikely to distance himself from the IRA.

Back in 1983 Ellis was sentenced to 10 years in prison after explosives and bomb-making equipment were found under his bed.

Subsequently, one of his friends described his decision to store explosives under his bed as "not very smart".

So, would Mary Lou McDonald condemn the pro-IRA sentiments? Of course not. Instead she dismissed the online and media criticism by saying that Cullinane's "Up the Ra and tiocfaidh ar la" was a "throwaway comment" and a "distraction".

However, her best line was: "I'm not their mammy and I don't censor them either."

So, Mary Lou, you're not their mammy, we know that, but you are their party leader and president.

Nevertheless, it was a clever line, it got her through the interview and it reflects the fact that she is a good media performer.

You can't imagine a grizzled Gerry Adams saying: "I'm not their daddy." And, as for Michelle O'Neill, she is positively ponderous in comparison with her president.

Mary Lou didn't condemn the pro-IRA sentiments of her re-elected TDs, but then she hasn't got a squeaky-clean record herself.

In August 2003 she joined IRA members at a commemoration in Dublin for Sean Russell, an IRA leader and Nazi collaborator, who died onboard a German submarine during the Second World War.

The main speaker that day was the late Brian Keenan, an IRA chief of staff, with Mary Lou in a supporting role. But that was back in 2003 and, the following year, Mary Lou failed to secure election to the European Parliament.

Now Sinn Fein has moved from the margins into the mainstream and some of their supporters are even demanding that Mary Lou become the next Taoiseach.

So, how will the media respond to this situation? Peace process journalism tends to tread lightly when it comes to the misdemeanours of Sinn Fein. Everyone else, especially unionist politicians, is subject to intense scrutiny while any scrutiny of Sinn Fein is sporadic, superficial and soon forgotten.

We have a right to expect a forensic media scrutiny of Sinn Fein, which is surely the most sullied party on either side of the border.

We have a right to expect it and a right to demand it, but I will not be surprised if it fails to materialise.