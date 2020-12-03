Sinn Fein's 'chosen few' are not the only lives that matter

There can be no hierarchy of victims when searching for truth

On Monday the Secretary of State said that a public inquiry into the murder of Pat Finucane would not take place at this time as other review processes were still ongoing. This has led to an outcry from Sinn Fein, the SDLP, Alliance and the Dublin government, with more allegations of 'state collusion', more demands for a public inquiry and a warning from Dublin that they will take it up with the incoming US president.