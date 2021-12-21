Sometimes Christmas leads to a political truce – and sometimes the strife continues

‘I hate Christmas – the pubs are full of amateurs,” the late, much-mythologised Donogh O’Malley is credited with saying. The man who gave the nation free secondary education and free school transport is often associated in folklore with the demon drink.

It’s reputed that when stricken with a heart attack while canvassing during a by-election in Co Clare, just hours before his death in March 1968, he said: “I should have given up the f**kin’ drink.” It’s not rated as the most reliable version of this charismatic maverick politician’s demise – but that’s political folklore for you.

So many Irish Christmas stories are intertwined with pubs and excessive imbibing. And, even if you keep Christmas out of the equation, political shaggy dog stories often revolve around public houses. Now, put politics and Christmas together and you’re certainly never far from a jar.

O’Malley’s great rival in the Limerick of the 1950s and 1960s was another huge character, Stevie Coughlan of Labour. Stevie did not think Labour’s pledge that ‘The Seventies will be Socialist’ was especially good for his political longevity in the Confraternity City. Indeed he was a loyal member of that same confraternity, meeting each Monday, at the Redemptorist Church close to his home. So, come Christmas 1969, every home in Limerick got a Christmas card from Coughlan wishing everyone “the blessings of the feast of St Joseph the Workman”.

Politicians’ Christmas cards are often the nexus where politics and Yuletide intersect. There’s the ritual row about how much they cost, allegations of abuse of free postage, and how the poor taxpayer is once again betrayed. We’ll give all that posturing hullabaloo a bye for the moment, a few days shy of the feast.

The bigger point is that political Christmas cards, along with election leaflets, posters and other ephemera are a rich source of political nostalgia which also offer an endearing insight into the way we order our affairs. The irrepressible Michael Ring of Mayo and Fine Gael earned himself a footnote in history with his Christmas card of 20 years ago.

The card asked: “What is the most famous ring in Ireland?” Overleaf were two potential answers: “Is it Christy Ring? Is it the Claddagh ring?” Finally, dear reader, all is revealed. You’ll never guess the answer.

North of the border, political Christmas cards often addressed more serious issues as we saw from an exhibition in the Linen Hall Library in Belfast some years ago. One of the earliest cards on display was produced by the Northern Ireland Civil Rights Association back in 1972. It vaunted “Christmas Greetings From N. Ireland.” Below this message was a picture of Santa Claus, spread-eagled against a wall under interrogation by security forces.

Such black humour was never too far from politics in the North. In the case of this Christmas card it was the vehicle for a serious point because inside there was a list of eight key Northern Ireland Civil Rights Association demands.

I understand that this collection of political ephemera continues to be built upon and it is surely invaluable.

More recently I have learnt of a Christmas card from the Orange Order trying to push a more positive community image. In this Christmas card, the Orange Order’s cartoon super-hero, ‘Diamond Dan’, was depicted as ‘Santa’s Little Helper’.

Christmas is a time when politicians, like most other professionals, down cudgels and take a break.

Well, sometimes they do – but not always. Some of them find ways of harnessing seasonal goings on to do a bit of hard selling and gain advantage.

I know a politician who was tippling a Jameson in his kitchen one Christmas Eve, as a carol service played at low volume on the radio. Then he heard the rattle of the letterbox and went to investigate.

It was a hand-delivered Christmas card from his arch rival – in the same political party – who’d had the cheek to blunder into ‘enemy territory’.

And if you want a business as usual political Christmas tale, you don’t have to go much further than Bertie Ahern and his time at his storied St Luke’s HQ in Drumcondra.

‘The Bert’s’ constituency staff despaired of ever getting him out of the office even at Christmas, when he popped in frequently – some would say out of sheer boredom – to check the answering machine.

That was how, one Christmas not so very long ago, the then-Taoiseach learned of how a family had lost their luggage – complete with all of Santa’s gifts – disembarking from a flight into Dublin.

Naturally, when you lose your luggage at Christmas time, you contact the Taoiseach.

Just as naturally, when that Taoiseach was Bertie Ahern, the case was taken up with the airline. And, yes, we can offer a happy ending. Within hours a courier arrived with the luggage for the stricken family. All together now: Awwww!