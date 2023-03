Boris Johnson played the party for fools over the NI Protocol

Split: Nigel Dodds, Boris Johnson and Arlene Foster when both parties were on the same page

The SDLP's Nichola Mallon captured the moment in the Assembly last week when she spoke frankly about the DUP and Boris Johnson. Insightfully, she said: "Boris Johnson has lied to them so often and so publicly and consistently that it's painful.