The end is nigh, and thankfully the world is looking brighter than two years ago

As all Covid legal restrictions are binned, it’s time to learn to live with the virus and attempt, as best we can, to get back to the way things were

Protection: A young woman puts on her mask as she walks past a Covid-19 safety message in Belfast city centre. Credit: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Mark Bain Tue 15 Feb 2022 at 02:59