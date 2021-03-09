The gulf between Coveney and unionists: how it grew and why it's unlikely to change

Alex Kane charts the distintegration of a once-promising relationship

In a piece for the Belfast Telegraph on May 5, 2018, I noted: "The DUP also needs to abandon its present fixation with what Arlene Foster describes as a troublesome Irish government. Leo Varadkar and Simon Coveney aren't responsible for the present crisis. Their recent input into our local politics has been caused by two outcomes, neither of which they provoked: the failure of the DUP and SF to cut a deal (to restore the Executive) and the UK's decision to leave the EU. Both of those issues have a direct impact on the Irish government, so it would be quite remarkable if they didn't raise their concerns."