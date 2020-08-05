The need for a clear-headed assessment of John Hume's legacy is particularly important, considering that much of the criticism of his secret talks with Gerry Adams came from within his own party

The SDLP leader's accolades were richly deserved, but to his deputy, Seamus Mallon, he could be a complicated and often difficult man, writes Eilis O'Hanlon

Hercule Poirot said the only way to find out the truth about someone who has died is to ask someone who still thinks that they're alive. That's certainly the case in public life. Once a senior politician's death is announced, the old adage that one should not speak ill of the dead kicks into play. More balanced assessments may come later, but that's not always the case either. The fear of causing offence takes over.