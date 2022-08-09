The next Prime Minister will need to face the reality on the economy

The head of Manufacturing NI says the consequences of past decisions and current and emerging threats will blunt ambitions and make for difficult choices for the next leader.

At the start of September, just as our children go back to school, the UK will have its new Prime Minister — the fourth PM of the Brexit era. Perhaps only Manchester United have gone through leaders more often during that period.

We know that the last three Conservative governments took the Brexit referendum result as an instruction to fundamentally alter the UK’s economic model but in the six years that have followed it is still yet to clearly define what its economic model will be.

So perhaps now as the two candidates for Prime Minister slug it out we may begin to see what the UK’s economic policy will finally be?

The front runner Liz Truss seems intent on “turbocharge, unleash, unlock” everything from trade opportunities to pottery and toffee by boldly ripping things such as thousands of regulations, workers’ rights, the Government’s wage bill and a £30bn splurge on the country’s credit card.

That’s all in the expectation that it won’t add further to the inflation crippling business and household.

There’s a plan to scrap and lower planned National Insurance and corporation tax rises. The simple definition of the Truss economic plan appears to be to cut taxes to drive the supply side of the economy which in time will lead to higher growth to pay for it all.

Common wisdom says that keeping money in people’s pockets could lead to a short-term economic gain. But this will add to inflationary pressures and interest rates rises which could wipe out any benefit from cuts in corporation tax paying for themselves through increased investment over a much longer period of time.

The prospect of a trade war over the NI Protocol Bill, suspension of the UK/EU Trade and Cooperation Agreement and the plan to slash 2,500 legacy EU regulations could double the cost or completely lock out those UK businesses who export to the EU. Worth remembering that’s good clean income from external sources in to the UK economy.

Rishi Sunak’s policies seem largely defined his two and a half years’ experience as Chancellor of the Exchequer when he stared daily at the country’s income and expenditure account ravaged by the costs of Covid-19 and eye-watering inflation.

Like everyone running a household budget, when you see that your income doesn’t cover your expenditure every month, that not only limits your choices, driving you in to debt which needs costly repayment, but also dents your confidence.

He remains intent on dealing with the current cost of living crisis by putting real cash back in the pockets and purses of households through one-off grants rather than tax cuts.

To be fair to the former Chancellor, when Covid-19 struck he went big and brave, particularly with policies like the furlough scheme which succeeded in saving the country from mass unemployment.

In his campaign so far, he is much more fiscally conservative than he was in those swashbuckling days.

It’s because of this that he seems to be losing the hearts of the Conservative Party members and kingmakers so we now find him rolling back on his own actions when Chancellor and trying to rescue his leadership campaign by mimicking some of Truss’ policies on tax.

For Rishi, it’s a case of facts first then policy but for Truss it appears to be about saying what’s needed and dishing out the red meat for the 160,000 of so of an electorate who will give her the keys to Number 10.

Every morning when I wake, I believe I have the looks of George Clooney, but as soon as my bleary eyes clear the unfiltered reality stares me back in the face.

And so too perhaps will the reality of the state of the UK’s economic difficulties, social challenges and international standing come in to focus when a new Prime Minister takes office.

Will a new PM decide to trigger a trade war in the run up to Christmas with Covid-19 and Brexit disrupted supply chains and its impact on consumers squeezed by sky high energy costs, rapid inflation and worried about their jobs as the country is potentially in the recession?

It’s all very well promising the earth, moon and the stars to woo the Tory faithful who have the privilege to be asked to pick our new leader but there are inescapable facts, consequences of past decisions and current and emerging threats which will blunt ambitions and make for difficult choices.

Not everyone, perhaps not even the majority of people are going to be left happy.