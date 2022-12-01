The poor relation is getting poorer as Northern Ireland lags behind the rest of the UK

People here have less to spend than in the rest of the UK. Stock image

The delays with delivering the £400 energy bill support, along with the £200 support with home heating oil, to Northern Ireland energy users is a frustrating one. But it’s not the only way in which we fall behind the rest of the UK.

Incomes and the amount we have left for discretionary spending each week are much smaller. That means we have to spend a higher proportion of what we do have on essentials, making those higher costs harder to absorb.

According to the latest figures from the Asda Income Tracker, families in NI have just £95.10 left for discretionary spending each week, which is currently the lowest in the UK.

In fact, NI’s discretionary income is less than half in the UK as a whole, which is £209 per week.

That means a lot less money being spent in our economy, hindering business growth.

And our status as the poor relation is getting worse. The income tracker for NI witnessed an annual contraction of 28.7% in Q3, the largest annual fall of any region.

The north east of England has the next-highest contraction rate, at 22.6%, though its discretionary income figure is £129.20. Our level of economic inactivity is the highest in the UK at 27.7%, meaning we have the highest number of people who are neither in work nor looking for work. It compares to a UK-wide rate of 21.7%.

Earnings from the HMRC PAYE indicated that NI employees had a median monthly pay of £1,967 in October 2022. UK-wide, median monthly pay was £2,131. Both were up around 6% over the year.

Yet we’re also cocooned from a lot of costs. NI tuition fees are £4,630, compared to a maximum level of £9,250 in England, Scotland and Wales. We don’t pay domestic water charges, while over-60s enjoy free rail and bus travel in a blanket provision which isn’t available elsewhere.

But those concessions can never make up for many fundamental weaknesses in the economy. According to the Productivity Institute, the most recent data shows productivity in NI is 17% below the UK average.

They say our peripheral location could be a factor, along with our smallness.

This week, a report said Ireland’s productivity was 40% higher than Northern Ireland’s. We’re outshone on all fronts, and the poorest people are suffering the most.