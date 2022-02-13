The Weekly Political Spin: From the English Nationalist Party and ‘I Will Survive’, to ‘Dougamorous’ and sofa budgets

From the English Nationalist Party and 'I Will Survive', to 'Dougamorous' and sofa budgets, Andrew Madden takes a closer look at some of the more unusual things in the Assembly and further afield this week.

MONDAY

Monday saw calls for progress on the Department for Communities' sub-regional stadia programme for football, which aims to invest around £36m into football infrastructure here. How much of this money has been delivered to clubs to date? Not a single penny. When were the plans for the programme first endorsed? ...11 years ago.

UUP MLA Andy Allen wasn't too happy with the situation. “It is a damning indictment on the Executive that the promised sub-regional stadia programme has still not been delivered, with little indication of when it will open for applications." Given the current state of our institutions, I predict clubs will be waiting a tad longer for the funding to be delivered.

Meanwhile, during question time for Justice Minister Naomi Long, she faced a grilling over the current financial pressures facing the PSNI. Independent MLA Alex Easton said the service is “undermanned” and “under resourced”, asking Mrs Long: "Is it not up to the minister to find the money to help recruitment?"

Mrs Long replied: “I’m not exactly sure where the member thinks I would find the money, it’s not as though we keep the budget down the back of my sofa in the department," adding it is up to the Executive to agree a budget.

Across the water in Westminster, the partygate controversy rumbled on. PM Boris Johnson hired a new spin doctor to help him dig his way out of the trenches. Refresher: BoJo and his pals had Downing Street parties during lockdown, while the rest of us obeyed the rules and weren't allowed to visit sick and dying loved ones. Mr Johnson denied any rules were broken, but photographic evidence showed otherwise. On his first day as the PM's new communications director, Guto Harri revealed the Tory leader sang 'I Will Survive' and saluted him. Mr Harri added Mr Johnson "is not a complete clown". Just what bereaved families want to hear.

TUESDAY

If DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson thought his move in getting Paul Givan to resign as First Minister in protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol would spurn the Tory Government into action on the matter, he was in for a rude awakening on Tuesday.

Northern Ireland Office Minister Conor Burns appeared before the NI Affairs Committee, during which he told members Mr Givan's resignation "will not fundamentally alter" the UK's negotiations with the EU over the Protocol.

"I have to say very candidly that the Government is clear on our intentions with the (European) commission on the protocol and the withdrawal of the first minister will not fundamentally alter the Government's determination to carry on engaging with the commission to find resolution, to find solutions to the situation in Northern Ireland, recognising the uniqueness of the position of Northern Ireland as part of the United Kingdom single market but also buttressing against the single market of the European Union in the form of the Irish Republic," he said. So, essentially the DUP's actions were for nought?

Chair of the committee, Simon Hoare, did not mince his words when voicing his displeasure at the DUP's move. "Rage against the Protocol if you will, tear your hair out, wrench your clothes about the protocol, go on marches, do what the hell you like, but don't abandon the communities of Northern Ireland," he said.

DUP MP Ian Paisley raised questions over the apparent lack of interest in NI's political crisis from Boris Johnson.

"I think the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom ought to have spoken on Thursday evening on this issue. I think he should not have shut up about it until the issue is resolved. I think they are his responsibilities," he said.

"When you view a constitutional crisis through a prism of a divided community, which is what Northern Ireland is, you create suspicions and you raise concerns unless those matters are properly addressed.

"And I think it's very obvious to some people that there is a fear that the Conservative and Unionist Party, which governs this nation, is actually a nationalist party, an English nationalist party, that is not concerned about a border in the Irish Sea, but is concerned about a red wall on the mainland island, and that's what eats them up every single day.

"If that is their only concern then that Government is betraying the union and the unionist people, and that's the reality of where we are this evening." Ouch. Although, it isn't as if his party was not warned about getting into bed with the Conservatives and BoJo.

WEDNESDAY

On Wednesday, DUP MLA Jonathan Buckley hit out at Conor Burns' comments earlier in the week, and his confirmation that legislation containing Irish language provision will be introduced before the upcoming Stormont election. Mr Buckley said the UK Government should instead be focused on “getting to grips” with the Northern Ireland Protocol issue and other Stormont parties have "cherry picked" at the New Decade, New Approach deal. Although, to be fair Mr Buckley, commitments for legislation around the Irish language were made long before anyone even came up with the term 'Brexit', never mind the 'Northern Ireland Protocol'.

During Stormont committee hearings on Wednesday, the political turmoil's potential impact on the day-to-day lives of NI citizens was laid bare in the reactions of our Children's Commissioner Koulla Yiasouma and our Victim's Commissioner, Fiona Ryan.

Ms Yiasouma wept as she expressed concerns to MLAs that mental health services for young people are in jeopardy due to the latest Stormont crisis.

"I am a woman of a certain age so I cry at the drop of a hat but this is making me quite emotional because I've been Children's Commissioner for nearly seven years, we've had three years of no government and two years of pandemic and what that's done to our children and young people and our whole community is worrying but their resilience has been remarkable through this," she said.

"Their resilience and their ability to smile and joke and get on with the business in hand, whether that's education, whether that's their sports, whether that's being with their mates is remarkable."

Ms Ryan was also emotional as she expressed her disgust that a long-awaited apology from the First and deputy First Ministers to victims of historical institutional abuse is now in doubt.

She said victims were "once again collateral damage" due to the failure of politicians.

"Words like anger or sadness did not come close to the depth of feeling that was being shared with me on that day [of Mr Givan's resignation]," she said.

“I would say disbelief, distraught, rage. But underneath it all there was this terrible sense that once again they are being disregarded. If I sound angry it is because I am."

THURSDAY

Thursday saw PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne brief members of Stormont's Justice Committee on pressures facing the force.

He explained that strains to emergency services are having a knock-on effect to the PSNI. Mr Byrne said that, in the last few months, the PSNI dealt with almost 2,000 calls diverted to them from the Ambulance Service, who couldn't attend the calls themselves.

“We have gone to all of those calls and, I think from memory, in 50% of those calls the ambulance service never made it at all,” he said.

“It meant police officers taking people to hospital, into their police cars and taking them there.”

“It presents moral dilemmas,” adds Mr Byrne, “some people will say ‘just stop doing something’ but you be that call taker at three o'clock in the morning when someone is in distress, injured or hurt and are we really going to say ‘we’re are not coming, we’re the police and not an ambulance’ when someone’s life is in danger?”

David Lavery from the Law Society also spoke to the committee about the challenges the proposed budget presents to our justice system.

"Our primary concern is that by delaying payments to legal aid cases the budget will cause some legal aid practitioners to go out of business," he said.

Elsewhere, over at UUP leader Doug Beattie's Upper Bann constituency office, high winds managed to rip half of the office's sign off, revealing the previous occupier was a dress shop with 'glamorous' somewhere in its title. As half of Mr Beattie's sign remained, it appears his office is now "Dougamorous: Alterations and Ladies Dress Hire/Sales".

FRIDAY

On Friday, there was some interesting news following the resignation of Dame Cressida Dick as Commissioner of London's Metropolitan Police. Her resignation followed cases of sexism and misogyny among some Met offices, among other scandals, such as the murder of Sarah Everard by a serving Met officer last year.

So know the question is: just which safe pair of hands will replace Dame Cressida? Surely someone with an unblemished record, someone highly-regarded with a penchant for getting tough jobs done? Someone who commands the respect of all sections of the community?

One name mooted has been none other that our own Chief Constable Simon Byrne. The same guy who has faced calls to resign on several occasions so far in his tenure, for, among other reasons, allegations of two-tier policing, the handling of the Bobby Storey funeral, his officers handing out fines to Black Lives Matter protesters and arresting a man shot in the Ormeau Road bookies massacre at a commemoration event to the atrocity, not to mentioned that misguided photo taken in south Armagh of Mr Byrne grinning beside officers posing with automatic weapons. Interesting choice.