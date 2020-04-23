There has never been a time like the present to rekindle a vision for diaspora of the Ulster-Scots

Other countries make much of their heritage and Northern Ireland should do the same

The magnificent Lisburne Hall up for sale in New York State

If you have US$11.5m to spare, you could become the proud owner of Lisburne Hall, with an address at Lisburne Lane. Yes, it is spelt Lisburne, with an 'e', and no, it's not in Lisburn, Co Antrim, but there is a connection with Lisburn.

The magnificent mansion, with six bedrooms and seven bathrooms, is in New York State and stands on a beautiful 19-acre estate.

It has views across the Hudson Valley, overlooks the Hudson River and West Point Military Academy and is just one hour north of New York City by train, or car. All this for just $11.5m.

So, how did the house and estate come to be called Lisburne? In the middle of the 19th century, the original house was built by railroad tycoon Samuel Sloan as a summer residence and he named it after his birthplace in Ulster.

He was only one year old when the Sloan family left Lisburn in 1818, but was very much aware of his connection with Lisburn and with Ulster.

He left school at 14, following the death of his father, but hard work, business acumen and personal integrity made him one of the wealthiest and most successful men in America.

As well as railways, he was also involved in many other businesses and he was one of the founders of what is now Citibank.

Indeed, his name was engraved in stone on the wall in the former Citibank headquarters at 55 Wall Street.

Of course, Samuel Sloan was not the only person born in Ulster to make his mark in America.

Another obvious example is James Gamble, who was born near Enniskillen and educated at Portora Royal School.

He emigrated from Ulster to America with his family in 1819, the year after Samuel Sloan had left Lisburn, and he was one of the two co-founders of the company Procter & Gamble.

Back in the 1950s and 1960s, there was a much greater awareness of the scale of this Ulster-Scots diaspora and the value in exploring and celebrating those connections.

The prime minister of Northern Ireland, Viscount Brookeborough, set up the Ulster-Scot Historical Society in December 1956 and good work was done in identifying the ancestral homes of several Ulster-American presidents.

Brookeborough was succeeded by Terence O'Neill and he, too, spoke of the contribution of the Scotch-Irish in the making of America.

In 1967, Holywood actress Greer Garson, who had family roots in Co Down, wrote to O'Neill to say that she was proud to display the Red Hand of Ulster on the back of her sports car and he wrote back with a gift embroidered with the Red Hand.

One of the founding trustees of the Ulster-Scot Historical Society was Eric Montgomery, a civil servant with a great cultural vision. He was the principal visionary behind the Ulster American Folk Park.

It was opened in July 1976, the bicentennial of the USA, by Dr Matthew Mellon and he came back the following year to open the restored home of his ancestor, Thomas Mellon, founder of the Mellon bank.

Thomas Mellon had emigrated from Tyrone with his parents in 1818, the same year in which Samuel Sloan left Lisburn, and the year before James Gamble left Enniskillen.

Brookeborough and O'Neill were politicians and Montgomery was a civil servant, but they all recognised those historic connections with the Ulster-Scots diaspora as being significant for Ulster.

Unfortunately, much of the vision and passion that was there in the past has been dissipated and there are several reasons for that. But is it not time for the vision and the passion to be rekindled?

Other countries make much of their heritage, and the Irish Republic is a good example.

It certainly cultivates links with the Irish-American diaspora and celebrates their achievements.

It's a big task and a big challenge, but it holds big opportunities for Northern Ireland, culturally, socially, educationally and economically.

They are opportunities we cannot afford to lose.