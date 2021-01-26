Unity debate is not about righting wrongs of the past, it's about looking to the future
While Sinn Fein has long called for Irish unity, the demands for a border poll are becoming louder and more difficult for unionists to ignore, writes Suzanne Breen
Suzanne Breen
A border poll in 2028 on the 30th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. Former unionists, converted by the arguments for Irish unity, prominent in the campaign. Sinn Fein and the SDLP playing a part, but somebody outside party politics - Paddy Kielty is one suggestion - leading the campaign.