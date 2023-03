Nation’s enduring respect for monarch took root early in her reign when as a young woman of 25 she embraced her destiny

Flowers are laid at the gates of Balmoral following the death of the Queen ANDREW MILLIGAN/PA WIRE

The Queen is dead. Soon even our coins, notes, stamps will bear a different face for the first time in most of our lives. The cost of living crisis here, war and famine elsewhere and winter bearing down brings foreboding, even despair.