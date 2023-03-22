A deeper change is taking place in NI

It’s been a year now since the initial findings of the latest Northern Ireland census were released, the results showing that for the first time Catholics outnumbered Protestants.

That was seen as a seismic shift, but one which Northern Ireland had been progressing towards for a few decades.

A year on and details of the census, conducted in 2021, are still filtering out, and showing that away from the obvious headlines that were made initially, there is much deeper change under the surface to the make-up of the Northern Ireland population.

What we do for a living has changed. There are more people than ever working in Human Health and Social Work while the numbers employed in the wholesale and retail trade has fallen. It shows the greater need society has for health and social intervention and the falling reliance on shops — something all too evident in high streets across Northern Ireland.

Less of us are married, again showing an expected, though quite dramatic fall. Marriage isn’t seen as important as it was 50 years ago, with the number of adults married falling from 61% to 46% in the last half a century.

The percentage of adults who are separated, widowed or divorced has almost doubled in the same time frame, from 9% to 16% in 2021, again reflective of the different attitudes in society which were probably expected.

In some respects, though, Northern Ireland remains ‘behind the times’. We have the lowest number of LGB+ residents (2.1%) in UK, and although the number is growing, that suggests old traditions still make it a difficult place to express difference.

Come the next census, that’s a figure likely to grow considerably as society in Northern Ireland becomes more tolerant and embracing of the differences we all have. There are still substantial numbers of people who ‘prefer not to say’ when asked about sexual orientation.

Increases too in the number who are able to speak the Irish language, largely thanks to the growth in Irish medium education — though the numbers are almost matched by those who said they had some ability in Ulster-Scots.

Are we getting more in touch with our roots these days? The census suggests that might be the case.

In total, 257,000 or 13.5% of our population were born outside Northern Ireland. This is a small rise from 202,000 people or 11% in 2011, but still a rise, and it all adds to the more culturally diverse society we are becoming more and more used to.