Northern Ireland could see a boost in the number of overseas visitors

It’s surely not hard to understand that a stable political arena provides a firm base for the future economic prospects of a country.

There will be a lot of coverage in the weeks ahead as Northern Ireland marks the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. And one of the key benefits it brought in its wake was a calming of economic waters after being churned up by years of internal conflict and division.

A new report published today highlights just how much the country’s economy has benefitted from the stability the Agreement brought with it.

A doubling of GDP would be a real cause for celebration on a job well done, were it not for the clouds that have gathered to block out those rays of sunshine.

But there also comes a rainbow of hope — the Windsor Framework could add billions more to the economy and usher in another boom time, if it’s allowed to do so.

It would mean 33,000 more jobs, a boost in the number of overseas visitors and air route capacity growing to 12 million passengers by 2033.

There is a carrot being dangled as the details of the Windsor Framework are being chewed over.

There are, as ever, difficult choices to be made.

The Good Friday Agreement was similar in many respects. At the time the DUP was vehemently opposed. Many within the wider unionism circle were too. David Trimble had a tough job on his hands to persuade unionists that signing up to that Agreement 25 years ago was the right thing to do for the future prospects of all.

But in many respects the DUP was a major beneficiary of the Good Friday Agreement. Very quickly the party overtook the Ulster Unionists as the main unionist part in Northern Ireland. And unionists who initially found the Good Friday Agreement a very difficult pill to swallow, soon began to see the overall benefits to the country. Northern Ireland started to thrive.

If unionists rejects the Windsor Framework, will they sit back in years to come and wonder ‘what if?’

And the argument that nationalists are all very much in favour should not be the reason for opposition to what the Windsor Framework contains.

The question is just how much of a sacrifice for the greater good is unionism willing to make?

In purely economic terms, the figures released today show the answer is clear. There is an opportunity offered to take positive steps towards a more productive future.

In Northern Ireland, though, things are never so simple.