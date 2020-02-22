A fitting farewell to Harry Gregg, that fine footballer, modest hero, loyal friend and much-loved family man

Family members carry the coffin of former Manchester United goalkeeper, Munich air crash survivor, Harry Gregg for the funeral service at St Patrick's Parish Church in Coleraine, Northern Ireland on February 21, 2020 (Photo by PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images)

There was no shortage of well-deserved tributes for Harry Gregg at his service of thanksgiving in Coleraine yesterday.

The attendance of famous football and other sporting icons ranging from Sir Bobby Charlton, whose life he saved from the wreckage in Munich, to Sir Alex Ferguson, Denis Law and many others, as well as members of the public, was testimony to the affection and respect with which Harry was held by everyone.

It was particularly poignant that the service was attended by family members of Duncan Edwards, the young Manchester United star who died two weeks after the plane crash that claimed 23 lives, including a number of the "Busby Babes".

Sports broadcaster Stephen Watson said that Harry's fame came at a price.

"It cast a shadow over his life that he found difficult to dispel, but he always carried it with grace. Harry was determined that even though Munich shaped his destiny, it would not shape his life."

Gregg's friend Liam Beckett spoke of Harry's integrity: "So many people nowadays, and sport in many ways, have become false, but never when Harry was about, because he told the truth."

His sporting prowess was immense, playing 25 times for Northern Ireland and 247 times for Manchester United, and being named the best goalkeeper at the 1958 World Cup. His rugged honesty was also striking, reflecting later that his heroics at Munich were partly because he wasn't in his right mind.

After football he settled back here, ran the Windsor Hotel and made many friends, including Bishop Tony Farquhar, who shared with him a deep love of football. Harry was a supreme professional, but he was also a family man, and the sight of his grandsons carrying his walking stick was very moving. Rev Canon John McCammon, who officiated at the service, said: "Harry was an outstanding professional footballer, a man of exceptional courage.

"He was a tough man, but he was also compassionate and gentle."

The funeral was, above all, an apt mixture of homage to a true sporting hero and a final farewell to a much-loved family member.