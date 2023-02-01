A slow day? Not for NI’s turbo-charged TikTok tortoise

Are you sitting comfortably? Then we ‘shell’ begin. Turtle the TikTok tortoise has been piling up online hits at a much quicker rate than you’d expect this wee creature to move — and no, it’s not a ‘slow news day’ in the office!

Ten million people have now viewed the online video of the pet tortoise waking up from hibernation, turning Turtle into an internet sensation — much to the amazement of his owner, east Belfast woman Christina Cousins.

Her pet’s performance for the camera has seen Christina’s followers on the social media platform rocket from 30 to 30,000, and she’s now being treated as an ‘expert’ with queries on how to look after these pets arriving from round the world.

Dispelling the myth about the speed of a tortoise, and perhaps why the hare was defeated in the famous race, Christina added: “Turtle is actually really quick, people are surprised by how fast tortoises can go, as long as they are fed enough and warm enough they can go very fast.”

Turtle the turbo TikTok tortoise it is then…