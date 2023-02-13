Action needed to address Holyland’s parking problems

Residents of Belfast’s Holyland area have faced many problems over the years.

Heavily saturated with students, there have been interventions, schemes and increased policing in a bid to crack down on issues, but seemingly to no avail.

Nuisance parking is one headache that has plagued long-term residents and the figures on the thousands of parking fines handed out will come as no surprise to many.

One major factor is the large number of houses of multiple occupation (HMOs) in the Holyland. HMOs are properties which house three or more people from more than two households and are often used by students.

Around 20% of all HMOs in Northern Ireland are in the Holyland.

This has resulted in a situation where the occupants of one house could have as many as three or four cars.

This is a recipe for disaster for long-term Holyland residents, who struggle to find somewhere to park.

In 2018, a residents’ parking scheme was launched to resolve this problem. It saw the creation of 236 parking bays — 117 for permit holders and 119 pay and display.

At the time, the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) said: “It was clear from the outset of this process that there was overwhelming support from residents who are finding it increasingly difficult to park outside their homes and businesses during the day.

“The department has listened to these views and it is great to see the scheme reach fruition and become operational.

“I would ask non-residents to respect the allotted residents’ parking spaces and make alternative arrangements.”

Given that in the space of just 10 months last year 1,567 fines were issued on the streets included in the scheme, evidently it has not been as effective as it was hoped.

A review has been carried out, however a draft review report is awaiting the sign-off from an incoming DfI minister, and who knows when that will be?

DfI said the report will set out the lessons learnt from the scheme with a view to establishing a new policy going forward. Until then, it seems the parking issue will continue.

With St Patrick’s Day on the horizon, long-term Holyland residents are also braced for an increase in anti-social behaviour.

Stormont departments and statutory agencies need to finally crack down and address the difficulties in the area once and for all. Let’s hope that happens sooner rather than later.