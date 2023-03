The arrival of baby Isla Sara three weeks ago completed five generations of this Northern Ireland family. Isla Sara is pictured with her Great, Great Granny Elizabeth (102), Great Granny Joan (78), Granny Joanne (53) and her mother Chelsea. Credit: Stephen Davison

If ever there was a photograph to treasure for the family album it is the one we carry today on Page 3. There in all their glory are five generations of one family, ranging in age from 102 years to three weeks.