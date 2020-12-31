All the very best to Belfast Telegraph sketch artist Stevie Lee who made us smile

2013: It was an Irish Open to forget for NI golfers Darren Clarke, Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell, who failed to make the cut at the event at Carton House, Co Kildare

Many people imagine that being a cartoonist is an easy job. When you see the finished product on the page it looks simple, but just try doing it.

For a start, you have very few words to play with. They have to carry a message and also, generally, make the reader smile. And then there is the skill of drawing figures in the public eye so that they are instantly recognised, even when they are caricatures.

One man who knows all about the trials and tribulations of being a successful cartoonist is Stevie Lee, who has been doing the job for the Belfast Telegraph for 13 years - and other newspapers before that - and turned out 3,300.

Even for someone of his experience he knows the pitfalls of how a cartoon idea he thought was side-splittingly funny was rejected because an editor wanted to poke fun at a different subject.

Now he's taken up the pen to write his first novel, an atmospheric crime thriller. Doesn't sound like a lot of laughs, but he has given us many a good chuckle. We will miss him.