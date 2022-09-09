An Elizabethan era comes to end after 70 unforgettable years of duty and service

It’s hard to imagine the United Kingdom without her guiding presence.

For virtually everyone, she’s all we’ve ever known. Elizabeth Windsor. The Queen.

In all those years she carried the often considerable weight of the country on her shoulders.

It is age alone that has worn her down.

“Age is rarely kind to anyone. Nothing one can do about it. One just has to get on with it,” was one of her oft-quoted comments.

And while she may have been 96, there was still some shock when the news broke around lunchtime yesterday that doctors had advised Her Majesty be placed under medical supervision. And that unease grew a few hours later after members of her family arrived at Balmoral.

Buckingham Palace then announced she had died peacefully in the afternoon.

She had endured. She had been, as they say, part of the furniture, around which she had watched the usual family trials and tribulations so many of us can identify with, though all played out in the glare of publicity.

It was unlike Buckingham Palace to issue a statement concerning the Queen’s health yesterday. Also unlike the royal family to gather at Balmoral, the place she was said to be happiest.

It was a gentle way to prepare the nation for her passing, which was announced several hours later. Much in keeping with the gentle nature she had displayed in her life.

For the last couple of years her subjects had been aware of her mobility issues. There were longer periods of rest.

Here, she had been expected to arrive to help mark the centenary last year, but the visit was cancelled.

At that stage there were no undue concerns. But in recent months the public appearances were few and far between.

Earlier this year she had enjoyed her Platinum Jubilee, and it was obvious the affection she was held in by all.

Although her participation in the long weekend of celebrations was limited, a highlight was her appearance alongside Paddington Bear, when she pulled a marmalade sandwich from her handbag.

Certain images stick in the memory. Look back, too, on her 2012 cameo, “skydiving” with James Bond to open the London Olympics, her sense of fun and duty symbolised in a single moment.

At the funeral of Prince Philip, her husband for 73 years until his death on April 9, 2021, she sat silently at the front of St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.

It was an image that touched many hearts.

A source of stability in an ever-changing world, the Queen had always been a catalyst for change.

From our perspective, she set a new tone when, in Belfast’s Lyric Theatre in June 2012, she shook the hand of former IRA leader Martin McGuinness. A gesture for others to follow.

A year earlier, on May 18, 2011, at a state banquet in Dublin Castle on her historic visit to the Republic, she greeted the audience with a few words of Irish: “A Uachtarain agus a chairde.”

She carried on: “So much of this visit reminds us of the complexity of our history, its many layers and traditions, but also the importance of forbearance and conciliation, of being able to bow to the past but not be bound by it.

“Of course, the relationship has not always been straightforward; nor has the record over the centuries been entirely benign.

“It is a sad and regrettable reality that through history our islands have experienced more than their fair share of heartache, turbulence and loss.

“These events have touched us all, many of us personally, and are a painful legacy.

“We can never forget those who have died or been injured, or their families.

“To all those who have suffered as a consequence of our troubled past I extend my sincere thoughts and deep sympathy.

“With the benefit of historical hindsight, we can all see things which we would wish had been done differently or not at all.”

And on the peace process, she added: “The lessons are clear — whatever life throws at us, our individual responses will be all the stronger for working together and sharing the load.”

The hand of friendship extended in words a year before it was extended in person.

In 2014 Mr McGuinness attended a banquet in Windsor Castle to mark President Higgins’s state visit to the UK — gesture repaid in kind.

There are some who should care to visit those words and actions again.

The nation’s affection had grown over the years since those early days as a young girl inspiring the UK during the Second World War.

She hardly put a foot wrong since, and will be mourned as the longest reigning monarch in British history, the mother of the country.

Her own ambitions were set prematurely aside when, on February 6, 1952, she was informed of the death of her father King George VI.

Since that day her duty had been to the nation. She had remained neutral in politics, and allowed that sphere to look after itself, no matter how hard that may have been at times.

Winston Churchill was her first Prime Minister. Earlier this week Liz Truss became the 15th and last.

Over the hours and days to come there will be many fine words spoken of her life and reign.

But if we go right back to the start, of all her Prime Ministers, she always felt most affection for Churchill, and how he guided her through her difficult early days as monarch.

When Princess Elizabeth ascended to the throne, Churchill said of the new Queen: “All the film people in the world, if they had scoured the globe, could not have found anyone so suited to the role.”

History will judge her reign as an unforgettable era — and her as one of the greatest monarchs Britain has ever produced.