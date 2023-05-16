Artist Brian Ballard painting a pretty picture around Derry

Brian Ballard with his artwork near the Derry Girls mural

With all the pressures facing society today, every little helps when it comes to brightening someone’s day. This is something that renowned Belfast artist Brian Ballard has taken to heart.

He has been out and about in Londonderry recently trying to spread a bit of joy by leaving some of his original paintings scattered about the city.

From bright flowers and other still life pieces, each painting has a label attached which reads: “If you find this it’s yours to keep. Brian Ballard.”

Brian, who only got a train from Belfast to Derry for the first time last week, said, expectedly, the response so far has been positive.

“I’ve had a response from a guy already who found a painting on the Derry walls and he’s sent me a photo of himself holding it, he’s chuffed,” Brian said.

Given that some of Brian’s artwork sells for upwards of £10,000, taking a stroll around the Maiden City in a bid to snap up one of the pieces may be a wise move.

You could find much worse things on an afternoon jaunt.