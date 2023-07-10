Artist Johnny’s brush with comedy pays off

Portraiture is usually no laughing matter, but one artist has a smile on his face that says different.

Art and comedy might seem strange bedfellows, but Johnny Hamilton, aka Jossie Pops, has been putting his talents to good use by creating stunning works of local comedians while also raising money for charity.

But rather than sell his drawing of Paddy McDonnell, the Bangor man instead offered it to the Belfast funnyman for a £100 donation to a good cause.

Paddy in turn nominated another comedian for the same treatment, and the ball has kept rolling, with £600 now raised as the comics put each other in the frame — literally.

With a portrait of Blue Peter presenter Joel the Magician now also under his belt, it seems the only way is up for Johnny, who hopes to stretch his ambitions and draw other celebrities into his charity circle.

Judging by the quality of his work, he won’t be short of subjects volunteering to be next in line.

And with worthy causes set to benefit, that’s a punchline everyone will get.