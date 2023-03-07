ATM raids an attack on whole community

The recent spate of ATM raids is worrying — and extremely damaging to the community.

A few years ago such raids appeared to be happening almost weekly, leading one filling station in Londonderry to actually embed its cash machine in concrete.

A special PSNI task force was also set up to tackle the problem, and following several arrests these raids died down.

Now it appears they are on the rise again. There have been three incidents over the last 10 days in separate counties.

Those behind these crimes don’t care that they are hurting the very people they live among.

ATM raids damage not only those who operate the cash machines, but also the wider business community.

After all, many people still use cash. If easy access to it is taken away, how are they supposed to use it in local shops, supermarkets and other stores, or pay their bills?

There is also a lack of free cash machines, particularly in rural areas. A small village might only have one — but the removal of that due to such raids would take away a vital service for many.

Another issue is the use of stolen farm or construction machinery to carry out these crimes, with the diggers commonly torched afterwards.

That is equipment farmers and builders rely on to carry out their work.

At the end of the day, the raids are down to nothing more than sheer greed and disregard for the rule of law.

Aside from the cash inside the ATM, there is the associated cost of replacing the ‘hole-in-the-wall’; damage to the local economy; cost to the farmer or construction business, as well as the potential for the stolen cash to be directed into funding further organised crime, and even terrorism.

As Retail NI chief Glyn Roberts said: “It’s actually a more widespread issue than just these robberies.

“These ATMs are here for the local community, they rely on them.

“It’s an attack on the whole community, and it’s an attack on a community service.”

Simon Gregory, who runs a service station in Newry that was hit by two ATM raids, is a man who knows the true cost of such criminality.

One of the robberies left him facing a bill of almost £100,000.

To make matters worse, those responsible received suspended prison sentences.

While judges are bound by sentencing guidelines, some will argue that non-custodial sentences for ATM raids — and all the destruction and cost they entail — are not going to act as much of a deterrent.