Avenue Cinema a welcome addition to Belfast city centre

Amid all the political disruption and pressures facing families across Northern Ireland, good news stories can be few and far between.

But the announcement of 50 new jobs via a new cinema in Belfast’s CastleCourt shopping centre is just that, providing a much-needed boost to the economy along the way.

Also, this isn’t just your typical run-of-the-mill picture house. Instead the Avenue Cinema represents a “re-imagining” of the conventional cinema experience, along with a nod to the Belfast of old. The old Avenue Cinema was the first Northern Ireland picture house to screen “talkies” back in 1929 and the new cinema is set to take audiences back to Belfast’s silver screen roots.

With plush sofas and armchair seating, as well as a bar and chef-prepared snacks, the Avenue will undoubtedly offer something a little different. The Avenue Cinema will have nine 60-seat screens, extra leg room and even your own side table. No expense is spared when it comes to comfort. All patrons will have to do is sit back, relax and enjoy the show.