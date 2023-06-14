Axing primary school sports scheme a real own goal

Football and GAA have worked hard to encourage more young people to get involved and the benefits are easy to recount.

There’s the exercise, the mental health boost, the fresh air, the building of competitive spirit and the learning of how to cope in adversity. Many life lessons are picked up on the pitch.

But children also want to have fun — and schools are the perfect place to develop all of that and more.

But now a sports development programme is the latest to fall under the funding axe.

The Department of Education’s Sports Programme, in partnership with the Irish Football Association and Ulster GAA, delivers the statutory curriculum for physical education in primary schools across Northern Ireland.

A brief from the scheme itself states: “At a time when physical inactivity risks the long-term health and resilience of children, schools are unable to deliver the statutory curriculum for PE, and the Department of Education-commissioned ETI [Education and Training Inspectorate] report has recommended the continuation of this programme as a best-practice response to this significant need.”

Three-quarters of primary schools do not provide the department-recommended two hours per week for PE. Half have no trained, skilled or confident PE curriculum lead. One in five are unable to provide the statutory entitlement for PE.

There has been a 99% overall positive feedback rating for the scheme, with 94% of teachers saying the programme and coach added value to PE provision in school, 87% saying it increased skills and knowledge and 84% saying it increased confidence.

Teachers said that the programme helped children feel positive about being active, gain confidence, develop self-esteem, feel happy and take part in additional physical activity in school.

Add to that the cross-community benefits the sport brings, such as the sense of inclusion, and it’s a perfect way to develop a better society.

Add to that the fact children from poorer households will be hit the hardest once more.

Are we really in such a desperate financial state that we have to continue robbing children of all those benefits?

Happy children make for happy parents, which makes for happier societies. The more fruit we pick from the educational tree, the more chance that that tree will be left barren — and with it the future of far too many of our young people.