BBC on a winner if it signs Joe Brolly up as top GAA pundit
Viewpoint
GAA pundit Joe Brolly is a Marmite figure to viewers. Some enjoy his outspoken comments, others regard them as controversial and detracting from the game. But whichever view is taken he cannot be ignored, nor can his knowledge of the game be questioned. With BBC NI at an advanced stage in negotiations to screen more GAA fixtures than ever before, Brolly would be the poster boy to front analysis during coverage.
Signing him up would be a masterstroke for a broadcaster, which would find a ready audience for his comments on games. Nothing ignites passion like sport - and Brolly is often the match that sets the blue touchpaper blazing.