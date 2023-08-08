Belfast Zoo plays an important role for endangered lions

For more than half a century Belfast Zoo has been entertaining young and old and caring for animals that are in danger in their natural habitats.

Across 55 acres, it is home to over 110 species — from chimpanzees to turtles. Now a new habitat for the king of the jungle has been opened, which is sure to be a hit with visitors (and the lions themselves).

The habitat is home to a pride of Barbary lions, which can weigh up to 230 kilograms and were once native to North Africa, but are now extinct in the wild. A male lion named Qays lives at the zoo with two females, Fidda and Theibba. They have not been on show since the end of July while they adapted to their new home, but are now ready to welcome visitors.

Their new habitat comes with a view across the zoo and city, with increased floor space compared to their previous enclosure, and 14 viewing windows.

It is in places like Belfast Zoo where these animals are now protected from complete extinction, so while the zoo is a great day out for families, it also plays a vital conservation role. Well done to the team at Belfast Zoo.