Belfast’s nightlife has something for everyone

The 'No Friends' night is being launched in the basement of The Botanic Bar in Belfast

The 'No Friends' night is being launched in the basement of The Botanic Bar in Belfast

You don’t always need friends along to have a great night out in Belfast. And to prove the point, one city centre nightclub owner is ready to launch a new ‘No Friends’ night in the basement of The Botanic bar.

The night isn’t specifically aimed at those who struggle to make friends — it promises to give those who might have alternative tastes in music something different to the nights out they usually have which are dominated by electronic dance and house music, somewhere to go with like-minded people. It’ll be a hip-hop night with a bit of R’n’B and soul thrown in.

Everyone likes different things, and variety, as they say, is the spice of life.

It’s great that Belfast is in a position to diversify on the nightlife scene, and anything that can encourage more into the hospitality venues in the city centre has to be welcomed.

And it should get off to a great start on June 10 as there’ll be plenty of students looking for something different to celebrate the end of their exams.

The more options available, the better.