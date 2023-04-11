Biden can have same impact as the Clintons

US President Joe Biden will arrive in Northern Ireland on Tuesday evening, but as with any duck gliding across the water, the legs under the surface will be frantically working away to make the progress look as swift and serene as possible.

While it may seem like an awful lot of work to those involved in the process of facilitating the arrival of the president, Northern Ireland has been through it all before.

Stories of snipers on buildings, security teams unscrewing light bulbs and lifting manhole covers, are told by those who were around during the Clinton’s visits. This week is no different, despite Biden’s blink-and-you’ll-miss-it visit to Belfast.

If President Biden can bring with him the optimism the Clintons unpacked on their arrival, all that attention to detail will have been worth it.

And perhaps, if he gets the same, warm Northern Ireland welcome the Clintons received, President Biden will be back before he knows it — and maybe stick around next time to sample a Belfast Bap on the Ormeau Road.